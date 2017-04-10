9 teens injured in shooting outside California house party
Police say nine teenagers were injured when two suspects opened fire on a crowd of young people standing outside a Northern California house as a party was ending. The San Francisco Chronicle reports eight teenagers were shot and one was trampled Sunday by the frantic crowd running away from the home in Vallejo.
