3 charged in Arizona in death of southern Utah man
Three people face charges in Arizona in the death of a Utah man whose body was found last August in a remote Arizona desert area north of the Grand Canyon. Criminal complaints filed Friday in Mohave County Justice Court charge Hurricane, Utah, residents Tammy Renee Freeman, Francis Lee McCard and Kelley Marie Perry with first-degree murder and kidnapping.
