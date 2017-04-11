11-year-old boy dies in karting accident at Alonso's track
The Spanish racing federation says an 11-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a karting accident at Fernando Alonso's track in northern Spain. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso said he was "devastated" by the news of the boy's death.
