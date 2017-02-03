Yuman Mitchell youngest to get Arizona Dems vice chairman spot

History-making Yumans were elevated to the upper echelons of statewide leadership by both major political parties at Phoenix meetings over the weekend, with 20-year-old Dante Mitchell becoming the youngest person ever to rise to that level in Arizona. The same day Jonathan Lines became the first person from rural Arizona elected chairman of the state Republican Party, Mitchell unexpectedly found himself in the running for one of three vice chairman slots at the Democrats' reorganization meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.