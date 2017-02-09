Yuma police investigate late-night stabbing
Yuma police are currently investigating a late-night stabbing on Wednesday in which one person was taken to the hospital. According to Yuma police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 Block of S. 1st Avenue at about 10:24 p.m. for a report of a disturbance at that location.
