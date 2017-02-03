Yuma man sentenced to prison in armed robbery
The man who admitted that he stole another man's watch last year when he robbed him at gunpoint was sentenced Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court. Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, Angel Esteban Razo was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for attempted armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|7 hr
|Mike
|7
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|7 hr
|Nikita
|5
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Thu
|Bart
|2
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Thu
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC