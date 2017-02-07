YPD: Man's car stolen in armed robbery

According to the Yuma Police Department news release, at approximately 9:01 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call that took place in the 300 Block S. 10th Avenue. The initial investigation showed that the victim was inside the vehicle parked in the 300 Block of 10th Avenue when a black Ford Fusion pulled up alongside him, the release stated.

