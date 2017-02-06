Whipper Snipers: Shooting group teaches youth marksmanship skills
Not long after the crack of dawn on most Saturdays at the Adair Range, the crack of rifles begins as junior firearms enthusiasts - mostly teenagers - begin practicing their marksmanship skills. Calling themselves the "Whipper Snipers," these kids - even before dawn - are out there preparing their gear, including scopes, and setting up targets at the 1,000-yard big bore range.
