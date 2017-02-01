Unity rally in Yuma set for Sunday

Unity rally in Yuma set for Sunday

Yumans will get a chance Sunday to take part in the movement that formally began Jan. 21 at the Women's March on Washington through attending a Unity Rally at Kennedy Park. Katie Fuchs, one of the organizers, said the event will feature speakers from numerous groups, music and other activities, and is being held two weeks after protest marches held around the country the day after President Trump's inauguration.

