Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to...

Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows Ronald Vitiello. Vitiello, a career Border Patrol official who was backed by the agents' union, was named Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Tue Le Jimbo 34
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Sun Bene 6
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! Jan 28 Thomas 1
Why are canadians so RUDE Jan 28 Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks Jan 28 Rodger 2
Quartzsite man event (Feb '15) Jan 26 scooby 5
News Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic... Jan 21 Advents 3
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC