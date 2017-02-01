Trial underway for man accused of shooting hunter

The trial for a California man who allegedly shot a Yuma man two years ago while dove hunting was underway Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court, with jurors hearing testimony from Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents who assisted in his apprehension. Carl Robert Coats, of Canyon Lake, who is out of custody after posting bond, has been charged with two felonies - a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of disorderly conduct - and a misdemeanor count of misuse of a firearm while hunting.

