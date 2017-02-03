Travelers arrive in US to hugs and te...

Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

There are 1 comment on the Yuma Sun story from 7 hrs ago, titled Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

Richard Green, left and his wife Rebecca Hamlin Green, both from Owensboro, Ky., hold signs above their heads at the band shell at Smothers Park on Saturday, Feb 4, 2017, in Owensboro, Ky., while participating in an interfaith rally held by the Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association. The rally, held to show interfaith support, featured religious leaders and speakers, including people who have family members in the United States on Visas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeffery

Owensboro, KY

#1 3 hrs ago
It wasn't public knowledge because had it been known there would have been a very large group protesting the immigration ban!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD 13 hr Kenny 8
Why does silly als pizza SUCK Fri Nikita 5
Why are canadians so RUDE Feb 2 Bart 2
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Feb 2 NakEd bxy 178
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Jan 31 Le Jimbo 34
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! Jan 28 Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks Jan 28 Rodger 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,729 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC