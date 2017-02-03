The Latest: Man charged in Denver transit guard killing
This booking photo released on Feb. 2, 2017 by the Denver Police Department shows homicide suspect Joshua A. Cummings in Denver. Cummings was arrested shortly after the point-blank shooting death of a transit guard in downtown Denver on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|3 hr
|Mike
|7
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|3 hr
|Nikita
|5
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Thu
|Bart
|2
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Thu
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC