The Latest: Arizona House OKs "snake shot" use in cities
The Arizona House has approved legislation allowing city residents to shoot rats or snakes using small-caliber guns loaded with tiny pellets. The proposed law would allow anyone to shoot the tiny shotgun shells inside city limits, even if they aren't trying to kill a snake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|53 min
|stan n susie
|4
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Tue
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 29
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC