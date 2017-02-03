Spots at camp that teaches teen girls about firefighting still available

Space is still available for girls ages 14 through 18 in this year's upcoming session of Camp Inferno, which provides them a firsthand look at what it is like to be a firefighter. This two-day camp, which is a joint program between the City of Yuma's Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department, is being held at the Public Safety Training Facility, located at 3575 S. Avenue 4E.

