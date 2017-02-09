Silver Spur Rodeo returns to Yuma

Silver Spur Rodeo returns to Yuma

8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Purple may not be immediately associated with bulls and broncs, but the public will be seeing that color being worn today by the Yuma Jaycees and others involved in the Silver Spur Rodeo. That's because the Jaycees along with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association have thrown their support behind the nationwide Man Up Crusade to curb domestic violence.

