Police say father accidentally stabs son in fight in Tempe
Police say a man accidentally stabbed his adult son in the back during a fight with several people outside a Tempe pizza restaurant. Officer Liliana Duran says a man who was involved in the fight around 3 a.m. Sunday moved out of the way when 39-year-old John Yanez tried to stab him.
