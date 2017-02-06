Police say father accidentally stabs ...

Police say father accidentally stabs son in fight in Tempe

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Police say a man accidentally stabbed his adult son in the back during a fight with several people outside a Tempe pizza restaurant. Officer Liliana Duran says a man who was involved in the fight around 3 a.m. Sunday moved out of the way when 39-year-old John Yanez tried to stab him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong... 3 hr 1Phartzz 4
News Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12) 9 hr mikey 11
Why are canadians so RUDE 9 hr Nick 3
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Sun Kenny 8
Why does silly als pizza SUCK Feb 3 Nikita 5
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Feb 2 NakEd bxy 178
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Jan 31 Le Jimbo 34
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC