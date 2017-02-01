Police: Mom arrested in killing of so...

Police: Mom arrested in killing of son facing more charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Andrea Aurelia Portillo. Portillo has been arrested in the stabbing death of her 5-month-old son at the family home in Buckeye, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does silly als pizza SUCK 53 min stan n susie 4
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) 3 hr NakEd bxy 178
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Tue Le Jimbo 34
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Jan 29 Bene 6
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! Jan 28 Thomas 1
Why are canadians so RUDE Jan 28 Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks Jan 28 Rodger 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC