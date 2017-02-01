Police: Man arrested in parking lot k...

Police: Man arrested in parking lot killing of ex-wife

9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Phoenix police say a man has been arrested in the parking lot shooting death of his ex-wife while their two small children were present. Josiah English III, 40, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the killing Tuesday morning of 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit .

