Police: Death of man found in alley apparently accidental

The body of 26 year old Malachi Elisa Muhammad was found late Thursday afternoon in an alley along North Seventh Street in midtown Phoenix. Sgt. Jonathan Howard says rumors are circulating that Muhammad was the victim of a hate crime but he says there is no evidence to support that.

