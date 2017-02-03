Police: Arrests made in 1993 Los Ange...

Police: Arrests made in 1993 Los Angeles fire that killed 10

Los Angeles police say they've made arrests for a 1993 apartment building fire that killed 10 people, including seven children. Officer Aareon Jefferson says several arrests were made recently and the people remain jailed but he had no other details.

