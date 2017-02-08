Police arrest protesters at Phoenix I...

Police arrest protesters at Phoenix Immigration office

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Police made several arrests as protesters blocked enforcement vans from leaving a U.S. immigration office in Phoenix late Wednesday, fearing that a mother of two was on board and possibly headed for deportation. Media reports said the protest surged at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility after Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was taken into custody during a routine check-in with the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong... Mon HasPharts 6
News Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12) Feb 6 mikey 11
Why are canadians so RUDE Feb 6 Nick 3
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Feb 5 Kenny 8
Why does silly als pizza SUCK Feb 3 Nikita 5
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Feb 2 NakEd bxy 178
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Jan 31 Le Jimbo 33
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC