Phoenix strip club employees plead not guilty in murder case
Two Phoenix strip club employees accused in the death of an off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter last month have pleaded not guilty. Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 26-year-old Brandon Douglas Draper and 42-year-old Timothy John Piegari had their arraignments Tuesday.
