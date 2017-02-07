Phoenix strip club employees plead no...

Phoenix strip club employees plead not guilty in murder case

Two Phoenix strip club employees accused in the death of an off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter last month have pleaded not guilty. Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 26-year-old Brandon Douglas Draper and 42-year-old Timothy John Piegari had their arraignments Tuesday.

