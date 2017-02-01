Official: Guards taken hostage by inmates at Delaware prison

An ambulances drives into the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., where all Delaware prisons went on lockdown late Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

