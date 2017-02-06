Not guilty plea from man who shot ex-NFL player McKnight
The man who fatally shot former NFL player Joe McKnight has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge. A lawyer for 55-year-old Ronald Gasser told reporters after Monday's arraignment in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna that McKnight's death was a case of justifiable homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|1 hr
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|12 hr
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC