Mystery play will support Yuma organizations
The On Deck Players acting group enjoys performing and also helping local organizations that give back to the Yuma community. They will be performing a dark comedy play, "Talk About a Murder", on Feb. 11 and 25 to help raise funds for Crossroads Mission and on March 4 for the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden.
