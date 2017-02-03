Mystery play will support Yuma organi...

Mystery play will support Yuma organizations

The On Deck Players acting group enjoys performing and also helping local organizations that give back to the Yuma community. They will be performing a dark comedy play, "Talk About a Murder", on Feb. 11 and 25 to help raise funds for Crossroads Mission and on March 4 for the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden.

