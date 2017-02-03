Mexican man gets 11 years in shooting over drug rip-off
A Mexican man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on drug convictions related to an attempt by bandits in the southern Arizona desert to steal drugs from rival traffickers. Pedro Ojeda-Ramirez, 24, was sentenced on Thursday for his guilty pleas to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
