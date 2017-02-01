Man indicted in shooting death of ex-NFL player Joe McKnight
The Louisiana man accused of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road rage dispute was indicted Thursday on a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence. A grand jury charged Ronald Gasser, 55, of Terrytown, with second-degree murder, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said in a news release.
