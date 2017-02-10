Man gets 3-year sentence in high school sex assault case
A Pinal County man once accused of sexually assaulting numerous girls at his high school has been sentenced to three years in prison on convictions for felony charges. Tyler Kost's attorney said after Friday's sentencing that time already served and other credits mean the 20-year-old from San Tan Valley could be released immediately.
