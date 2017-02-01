Man accused in serious crash pleads g...

Man accused in serious crash pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Maricopa County Superior Court says Joshua Hicks pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one of leaving the scene of an injury accident. He will be sentenced on March 6. Hicks originally faced 11 counts of aggravated assault and other charges for the September 2015 crash off Interstate 10 that left several seriously injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are canadians so RUDE 8 hr Bart 2
Why does silly als pizza SUCK 10 hr stan n susie 4
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) 12 hr NakEd bxy 178
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Jan 31 Le Jimbo 34
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Jan 29 Bene 6
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! Jan 28 Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks Jan 28 Rodger 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC