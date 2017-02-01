Man accused in serious crash pleads guilty
Maricopa County Superior Court says Joshua Hicks pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one of leaving the scene of an injury accident. He will be sentenced on March 6. Hicks originally faced 11 counts of aggravated assault and other charges for the September 2015 crash off Interstate 10 that left several seriously injured.
