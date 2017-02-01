LA Olympic bid touts predictability i...

LA Olympic bid touts predictability in an era of uncertainty

Los Angeles Olympic planners competing for the 2024 Games promised Thursday to help restore credibility and stability to international sports festival as the world enters an era of uncertainty. In documents submitted to the International Olympic Committee - known in Olympic parlance as the "Bid Book" - the privately run group known as LA2024 said it had crafted a "no surprises" plan that will closely watch the financial bottom line.

