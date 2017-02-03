Helping future artists: Yuma Area Art Educators hold annual art auction on Saturday
Yuma-area art educators who will be featured in Saturday's 2017 Yuma Area Art Educators Association art auction include Joanna Cardenas, Cibola High School; Kristin Maynard, Desert Mesa Elementary School; Amy Seeley, Kofa High School; Judy Phillips, Yuma Area Art Educators coordinator; Stefanie Littlewood, volunteer artist; and Melissa Ramirez, Vista High School; Katie Kempa, C.W. McGraw Elementary School; Lia Littlewood, volunteer artist; and Cari Jean Nelson, Kofa High School. Judy Phillips' creation will up for auction during Saturday's Yuma Area Art Educators Art Auction.
