First-responders testify at La Mesa murder trial
Paramedics who arrived first on-scene of the 2005 La Mesa Street murders testified about treating a man who had been found lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, as the capital murder trial for Preston Strong continued Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court. Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|Feb 6
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|Feb 6
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Feb 6
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Feb 5
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC