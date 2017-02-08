Fire that destroyed South Texas mosqu...

Fire that destroyed South Texas mosque ruled arson

In a Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, Victoria firefighters respond to a fire at the Islamic Center of Victoria, in Victoria, Texas. Federal investigators say the fire that destroyed a South Texas mosque has been ruled arson and at this time there's no evidence of a hate crime.

