A small tree branch burns, with the help of a squirt of lighter fluid, as the surrounding ground and the other flammable debris is coated with monoammonium phosphate, a pale yellow dry chemical powder used to put out all three classes of fires: Class A for trash, wood and paper; Class B for liquids and gases; and Class C for energized electrical sources. ABC dry chemical fire extinguishers were used during a training program for all Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium bus drivers and monitors.

