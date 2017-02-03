Fire extinguishers
A small tree branch burns, with the help of a squirt of lighter fluid, as the surrounding ground and the other flammable debris is coated with monoammonium phosphate, a pale yellow dry chemical powder used to put out all three classes of fires: Class A for trash, wood and paper; Class B for liquids and gases; and Class C for energized electrical sources. ABC dry chemical fire extinguishers were used during a training program for all Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium bus drivers and monitors.
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Fri
|Mike
|7
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Fri
|Nikita
|5
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Feb 2
|Bart
|2
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
