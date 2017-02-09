Family of Phoenix woman oppose death penalty in murder case
The family of a Phoenix woman who's accused of killing her three young sons last year are again speaking out against prosecutors' plans to seek the death penalty. Rogers was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury in the deaths last June of 8-year-old Jaikare Rahaman, 5-year-old Jeremiah Adams and 2-month-old Avery Robinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|Feb 6
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|Feb 6
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Feb 6
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Feb 5
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC