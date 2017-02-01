Ex-Pennsylvania prep, Seton Hall star guilty of bank robbery
A western Pennsylvania high school basketball prospect who later starred at Seton Hall, has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank last year. Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist, he'll get at least seven years in prison tacked onto whatever sentence a federal judge gives him for the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|5 hr
|Bart
|2
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|6 hr
|stan n susie
|4
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 29
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC