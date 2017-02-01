Ex-Pennsylvania prep, Seton Hall star...

Ex-Pennsylvania prep, Seton Hall star guilty of bank robbery

7 hrs ago

A western Pennsylvania high school basketball prospect who later starred at Seton Hall, has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank last year. Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist, he'll get at least seven years in prison tacked onto whatever sentence a federal judge gives him for the robbery.

