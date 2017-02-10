Ex-NFL player Quentin Moses, 2 others...

Ex-NFL player Quentin Moses, 2 others die in house fire

Fire officials say former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia. Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday.

