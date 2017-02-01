Egypt police arrest more fans over so...

Egypt police arrest more fans over soccer riot anniversary

An Egyptian lawyer says police have taken 37 soccer fans into custody overnight in Cairo, after arresting 80 others earlier in the day. Mokhtar Mounir says the 80 were detained on suspicion they had planned to stage a protest to mark the anniversary of a 2012 soccer riot that killed 73 fans.

