Egypt police arrest more fans over soccer riot anniversary
An Egyptian lawyer says police have taken 37 soccer fans into custody overnight in Cairo, after arresting 80 others earlier in the day. Mokhtar Mounir says the 80 were detained on suspicion they had planned to stage a protest to mark the anniversary of a 2012 soccer riot that killed 73 fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|2 hr
|Bart
|2
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|3 hr
|stan n susie
|4
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Jan 29
|Bene
|6
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC