City wants judge rebuked for releasing video of killing
A California police chief who didn't want the public to see video of his officers killing an unarmed man that led to a nearly $5 million settlement wants the judge who released the video admonished. Lawyers for the Gardena chief are scheduled to argue before an appeals court Monday that a Los Angeles federal court judge abused his authority by releasing the footage before they could get a higher court to intervene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|2 hr
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Fri
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC