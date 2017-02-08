California retains drought measures, despite wet weather
Water regulators in California on Wednesday extended what are now largely symbolic conservation measures lingering from the drought after the state has seen one of the wettest winters in years. Regulators decided to retain the measures at least until spring as a precaution against the possible return of dry weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|Mon
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|Feb 6
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Feb 6
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Feb 5
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC