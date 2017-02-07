Boston Bruins fire coach Claude Julien
In this Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien motions to an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the Bruins fired Julien, who was in his 10th season as head coach, and named assistant Bruce Cassidy interim coach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|21 hr
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|Mon
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Mon
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Feb 5
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC