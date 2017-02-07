Baylor axes assistant strength coach after prostitution bust
Baylor University has fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge. A Baylor athletics department statement Monday says Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|16 hr
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|Mon
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Mon
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC