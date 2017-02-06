Automated sprinklers put out fire at Yuma company
An automated sprinkler system put out a small fire in a large snake habitat kept at an electrical contracting company Sunday afternoon, which kept it from spreading to the rest of the building. The fire damage was limited to the area of the habitat, and there were no employees at the business at the time of the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong...
|12 hr
|HasPharts
|6
|Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|mikey
|11
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|23 hr
|Nick
|3
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Feb 3
|Nikita
|5
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|33
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC