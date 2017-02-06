Automated sprinklers put out fire at ...

Automated sprinklers put out fire at Yuma company

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

An automated sprinkler system put out a small fire in a large snake habitat kept at an electrical contracting company Sunday afternoon, which kept it from spreading to the rest of the building. The fire damage was limited to the area of the habitat, and there were no employees at the business at the time of the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pats' owner Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belong... 12 hr HasPharts 6
News Quartzsite fires Police Chief Jeff Gilbert (Oct '12) 23 hr mikey 11
Why are canadians so RUDE 23 hr Nick 3
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD Sun Kenny 8
Why does silly als pizza SUCK Feb 3 Nikita 5
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Feb 2 NakEd bxy 178
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... Jan 31 Le Jimbo 33
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC