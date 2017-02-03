1 dead, 4 hurt in Los Angeles-area mountain ice disaster
A group of hikers plunged down a long, steep icy slope in the mountains near Los Angeles on Saturday, killing one and injuring four others, one of them critically, authorities said. The accident in what is known as an ice chute was reported around 11 a.m. at Islip Saddle, a hiking area about 7,000 feet high in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|9 hr
|Kenny
|8
|Why does silly als pizza SUCK
|Fri
|Nikita
|5
|Why are canadians so RUDE
|Feb 2
|Bart
|2
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|NakEd bxy
|178
|Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ...
|Jan 31
|Le Jimbo
|34
|Dont eat at the stagecoach!!!
|Jan 28
|Thomas
|1
|quail mt cafe sucks
|Jan 28
|Rodger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC