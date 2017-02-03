1 dead, 4 hurt in Los Angeles-area mo...

1 dead, 4 hurt in Los Angeles-area mountain ice disaster

8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A group of hikers plunged down a long, steep icy slope in the mountains near Los Angeles on Saturday, killing one and injuring four others, one of them critically, authorities said. The accident in what is known as an ice chute was reported around 11 a.m. at Islip Saddle, a hiking area about 7,000 feet high in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, authorities said.

