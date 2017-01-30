Yuma's Most Wanted 1-30-17

Yuma's Most Wanted 1-30-17

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at 373-1690.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. ... 12 min Autistic mormon 29
Ding dong quarzsites DEAD 17 hr Bene 6
Dont eat at the stagecoach!!! Sat Thomas 1
Why are canadians so RUDE Sat Thomas 1
quail mt cafe sucks Sat Rodger 2
Quartzsite man event (Feb '15) Jan 26 scooby 5
News Lawyers set to argue for immigrant driver's lic... Jan 21 Advents 3
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC