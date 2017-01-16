Yuma's Most Wanted 1-16-17
As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at 373-1690.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ding dong quarzsites DEAD
|Sun
|Bettista
|3
|Don't buy 2015 & up, Keystone RV 'S. Defective ...
|Sun
|Trailer trash man
|1
|Fired QTZ Police Chief working as Police Chief ...
|Jan 13
|Tony
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|yuma citizen
|177
|Okie Town
|Jan 9
|OldMan55892
|1
|Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|5
|Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08)
|Dec 24
|Mark
|19
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC