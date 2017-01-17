Yuman attends Women's March on Phoenix
Following the Women's March on Phoenix, Yuman Ann Walker, who attended Saturday's event, says that it was peaceful despite attracting thousands of participants to the Senate Lawn at the Arizona State Capitol. "What I saw at the Women's March today is what truly makes America great: young and old, women and men, black, white and brown, gay and straight all politely and respectfully expressing themselves, and asking to be seen and heard," Walker said.
