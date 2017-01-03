Yuma to unveil conceptual plan for downtown university

A conceptual plan that would welcome a four-year university to the downtown Yuma area will be revealed by the city this week. In an attempt to spur revitalization of a 50-plus acre area just south of Giss Parkway - in between Madison Avenue and the Union Pacific rail line - the city "developed a new vision for the site which would meet a crucial need for Yuma's economy and help energize the downtown," according to a press release.

