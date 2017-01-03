Yuma to unveil conceptual plan for do...

Yuma to unveil conceptual plan for downtown university

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A conceptual plan that would welcome a four-year university to the downtown Yuma area will be revealed by the city this week. In an attempt to spur revitalization of a 50-plus acre area just south of Giss Parkway - in between Madison Avenue and the Union Pacific rail line - the city "developed a new vision for the site which would meet a crucial need for Yuma's economy and help energize the downtown," according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Okie Town 12 hr OldMan55892 1
News Signs of bladder infection might indicate somet... (Jan '13) 21 hr Lindsay0322 5
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) Dec 25 Jlw 176
News Meet Paul Winer...A Quartzsite, AZ Legend (Feb '08) Dec 24 Mark 19
Round table pizza Nov '16 Brody 2
News Ex-Naval attache admits securing clearances for... Nov '16 Dr Wu 4
News Meet the Candidate: Sandy Kamei, District 3 Yum... Nov '16 Kathlit 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC