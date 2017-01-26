Yuma Scholarship Pageant winners

Yuma Scholarship Pageant winners

Miss Yuma County Alizae Diaz and Miss Yuma County's Outstanding Teen Breanna Kempton and Miss City of Yuma Abi White and Miss City of Yuma's Outstanding Teen Isabelle Meyers begin a year of service to our community, promoting their personal platform, the Miss America platform of Children's Miracle Network and serving the entire Yuma community.

